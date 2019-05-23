Lanes Closures On Grand River In Lyon Township Friday

May 23, 2019

Temporary lane closures are planned in Lyon Township Friday.



The Road Commission for Oakland County has scheduled lane closures on Grand River at South Hill Road tomorrow from approximately 9am to noon. Officials say the lane closures are needed to repair some pavement that was placed last year as part of an intersection widening project.



During the lane closures, traffic will be directed by flaggers and delays are anticipated. (JM)