Public Meeting On Grand River Construction Project Today

December 6, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A public information meeting will be held today about a planned construction project on Grand River in the City of Wixom and Lyon Township.



Work is planned on Grand River from Napier Road to Wixom Road, located on the border of both communities.



The Road Commission for Oakland County, in partnership with the City and Township, will host the meeting from 4 to 7pm today at the Wixom City Hall on Pontiac Trail. The meeting will be open-house format and there will not be a formal presentation. Road Commission staff will be present to answer questions.



The approximate $4.9 million project will be paid for mostly with federal funds and with matching dollars from the RCOC, Wixom and Oakland County general government through the Tri-Party Program. Construction is expected to start in the spring and conclude in the late fall of 2023.



The project includes pavement milling, the grinding off old pavement, and the repaving Grand River between 12 Mile Road and Wixom Road. A continuous center left-turn lane will be constructed between Napier Road and 12 Mile and there will be a mix of resurfacing and reconstruction of that section of Grand River.



The project also includes drainage improvements, installation of curbs and gutters, road shoulder paving where appropriate, pedestrian crosswalks upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and modernization of the traffic signals at the Grand River/Napier and Grand River/12 Mile intersections



Tree removal work is expected to take place this winter and be completed in the spring of 2023.



The Road Commission advises that Grand River will remain open to two-way traffic throughout the project.



Napier Road is expected to close at Grand River Avenue for intersection improvements. The date and duration for the closure will be announced. During the intersection closure, access to homes and businesses will be maintained. The detour for Napier Road traffic is Ten Mile Road to Beck Road to Grand River Avenue and vice versa.



Complete project details are available in the provided link and attached flyer.