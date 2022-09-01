Lanes Re-Open On Grand River In Brighton

September 1, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton’s Grand River Resurfacing Project is moving along.



The first phase of the project is from just east of Cross Street to Brighton Lake Road and involves a lot of utility work and various intermittent traffic shifts.



The City advises that all south/eastbound lanes of Grand River are now open. The right north/westbound lane will be closed through Friday. All lanes will be open to thru-traffic Saturday through Monday.



Then beginning Tuesday, September 6th, the right lane of north/westbound Grand River between Brighton Lake Road and Dutcher will be closed. That closure is expected to last through Thursday or Friday. The City will advise when it’s back open.