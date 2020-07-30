Concrete Repairs On Grand River At Wixom Road Start Monday

July 30, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Some lane restrictions are expected to cause traffic back-ups along Grand River on the Wixom/Novi border next week.



The Road Commission for Oakland County expects to begin concrete repairs on Grand River at Wixom Road on the Novi/Wixom border beginning Monday, August 3rd. During the work, there will be lane restrictions on Grand River. Westbound Grand River traffic will be unable to make a left turn on to southbound Wixom Road. Additionally, traffic on eastbound Grand River will be unable to make a left turn onto northbound Wixom Road. The Road Commission advises that motorists can expect traffic backups and should seek an alternate route if possible.



The impacted section of Grand River Avenue carries approximately 23,000 vehicles daily. The work is expected to be completed by approximately mid-August.