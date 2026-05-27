Grand River Closures Scheduled in Brighton Next Week

May 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



According to MDOT's I-96 Brighton Project Page, the contractor will be setting bridge beams on the new eastbound I-96 bridge over Grand River Avenue, marking a "significant milestone."



On Monday, June 1st and Wednesday, June 3rd, eastbound Grand River Avenue will have a daytime single lane closure, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, between Hilton Road and the EB I-96 off ramp.



Beam setting will take place during nighttime hours, 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM, on Tuesday night, June 2nd and Thursday night, June 4th.



Grand River Avenue will be completely closed at I-96 during this time.



Eastbound Grand River Avenue will be detoured along Hilton Road and Old US-23. Westbound Grand River Avenue will be detoured along eastbound I-96 to the Spencer Road interchange and back along westbound I-96 to exit at Grand River Avenue.



All Grand River Avenue ramps to and from I-96 will remain open.