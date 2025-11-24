Complete Closure Of Grand River In Brighton Monday

November 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The last significant traffic shift of the season will take place along Grand River in the City of Brighton today.



MDOT advises that eastbound Grand River will be completely closed between Hilton Road and the eastbound I-96 off-ramp on Monday from 9am to 3pm.



Traffic will be detoured along Hilton Road and Old US-23. The westbound I-96 exit ramp to Grand River will also be closed during that time. Traffic will be directed to use the Spencer Road Exit to Old US-23 to Grand River.



Westbound Grand River will have a single lane closure, with one lane maintained through the work zone.



Once today’s work is completed, MDOT says they’ll be in their winter configuration with two lanes of traffic in each direction on Grand River and all ramps open.



That includes the new westbound I-96 on-ramp, which will be accessible from both eastbound and westbound Grand River.