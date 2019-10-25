Grand River To Close This Weekend In Downtown Howell

October 25, 2019

A portion of Grand River will be closed in Downtown Howell this weekend.



Grand River from Chestnut to Fowler Street will be closed this weekend starting at 7am Saturday, lasting through 7pm Sunday. However, the City advises that inclement weather may require the road to remain closed through Monday. The closure is needed to pave the surface disturbed by the Grand River water main project. All local businesses will remain open and accessible through side streets. The City further advises that the last Sunday Farmers Market for 2019 will be relocated to the new improved State Street.



Anyone with questions or who needs further assistance should contact mdavis@cityofhowell.org or 517-546-7510. (JM)