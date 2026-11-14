Lane Closures Monday In City Of Brighton

November 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Traffic advisory for the City of Brighton this coming week.



The City advised that a contractor for DTE will be having intermittent lane closures on Grand River between Challis and Cross Street starting Monday between 9am and 3pm, for electrical pole replacement.



There will also be a lane closure on Cross Street between N. Second and Grand River, but two-way traffic will be maintained.



The City advised that if the work is not completed on Monday, it will continue into Tuesday.