Lane Closures On Grand River In Brighton

April 18, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Intermittent lane closures will be taking place this week and next on Grand River in the City of Brighton.



A contractor will be performing inspection, cleaning and lining of the City’s sanitary sewer mains on Grand River from Cross Street to Appian Way.



The first phase of the work got underway on Saturday and will continue intermittently through next Friday, April 29th. The City advises that drivers will experience occasional traffic shifts throughout the area during that time.



Officials say after the inspecting and cleaning is complete, then lining will begin. Most of that work will occur in the overnight hours and various lane closures will also be occurring during that time.



The City says they’ll update everyone with the timeline and areas for the second portion of the work when the dates are confirmed.