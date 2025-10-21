Grand River Brewery Closes In Downtown Brighton

October 21, 2025

A restaurant and brewery in downtown Brighton has closed its doors.



Grand River Brewery officially closed on Monday, October 13th - after around 15 months in business. It was located at 201 West Main Street in the former Ginopolis location. That business struggled due to the pandemic and Main Street being closed off before permanently closing in July of 2023.



Grand River Brewery sent a community message and announcement to WHMI. It stated the following:



To our Brighton family —



We hate "Good-Byes" so see ya next time, Brighton! We're sorry to inform you that Grand River Brewery - Brighton has closed its doors but we'd love to see You - our neighbors and friends - in Jackson, Clawson or Marshall!

We hope you’ll come visit us soon — and stay connected with us on social media for updates, events, and maybe a few familiar faces behind the bar.



Thank you, Brighton, for welcoming us with open arms. You’ll always be part of the Grand River Brewery family. 💛



With gratitude,



The Team at GRB



