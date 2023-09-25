Grand River Avenue to be Widened from Napier to Wixom Roads

September 25, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMi.com



The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), in partnership with the City of Wixom and Lyon Township, will begin preparation work for 2024 resurfacing and widening work on Grand River Avenue, from Napier Road to Wixom Road starting Monday, Oct. 2.



The preparation work, including drainage improvements, temporary pavement construction and relocation of fire hydrants, will be done while maintaining two-way traffic on Grand River Avenue.



To keep workers and motorists safe in the work zone, the speed limit will be lowered from 50 mph to 35 mph on this road segment.



The approximate $5.4 million project will be paid for mostly with federal funds and with matching dollars from the RCOC, Wixom and Oakland County general government (through the Tri-Party Program).



The project includes:

• Pavement milling (grinding off old pavement) and resurfacing with asphalt.

• Construction of a continuous center left-turn lane between Napier Road and 12 Mile Road and a mix of resurfacing and reconstruction of this section of Grand River Avenue.

• Improvements to drainage and installation of curbs and gutters.

• Paving of road shoulders where appropriate.

• Upgrading pedestrian crosswalks to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

• Modernization of the traffic signals at the Grand River/Napier and Grand River/12 Mile intersections.



Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2024 and conclude in late August. The start date will be announced in 2024. During the work, Grand River Avenue will remain open to two-way traffic throughout the project.



Napier Road is expected to close at Grand River Avenue for intersection improvements. The date and duration of the closure will be announced. During the intersection closure, access to homes and businesses will be maintained. The detour for Napier Road traffic is Ten Mile Road to Beck Road to Grand River Avenue and vice versa.



For more information on the project, visit the Grand River Avenue, Napier to Wixom Road page in the “Road Projects” section of the RCOC website at the provided link.