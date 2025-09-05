Travel Advisory For I-96 In Livingston County

September 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some construction closures this coming week in the Howell and Brighton areas.



MDOT advises that I-96 will have two lanes closed in each direction between D-19 and Grand River (Exit 141) in the Howell area for guardrail repairs. Those lane closures will be in effect from 9am to 3pm Monday.





A separate reminder, I-96 will have the following nightly closures in Livingston County for beam setting:



-Eastbound and westbound Grand River Avenue will be closed at I-96 from 9pm until 6am Tuesday-Wednesday and Thursday-Friday. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via Hilton Road and Old US-23 to Grand River. Westbound Grand River will be detoured via eastbound I-96, Spencer Road and westbound I-96 to Grand River.



-The eastbound Grand River entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed from 9pm to 6am Tuesday-Wednesday and Thursday-Friday. Traffic will be detoured via Hilton Road, Old US-23 and Spencer Road to eastbound I-96.