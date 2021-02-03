Grand Rapids Man Ordered To Trial For Police Chase

February 3, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A trial has been ordered for a Grand Rapids teen charged with breaking into a big box store last year and leading police on a chase into Livingston County.



18-year-old Kquazay Vinson of Grand Rapids waived his preliminary exam Tuesday in 53rd District Court on three counts of resisting and obstructing police. He also faces a breaking and entering charge in Genesee County for the incident that began on January 13th of 2020 when he and a co-defendant, 18-year-old Jamone Carter of Kentwood, are accused of breaking into the Target store in Fenton and leading police on a chase into Livingston County on US-23.



It ended just south of M-59, where Carter, Vinson and a 16-year-old fled on foot. The subsequent manhunt, which involved both K9 units and drones, took several hours before they were all taken into custody. Carter previously pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to 144 days in jail.



Authorities say all are members of a Grand Rapids group called the "Young Money Gang" which is responsible for nearly a dozen similar robberies, including the smash and grab robbery of the Brighton Target store in December of 2019.



Vinson remains lodged in the Genesee County Jail on a $30,000 surety bond. A March 2nd date is set in 67th District Court on the breaking and entering count.