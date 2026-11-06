Grand Opening Celebration Saturday at Mr. Slabbed in Highland Twp

November 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A new trading card and collector lounge is now open in Highland Township, and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday.



Cameron Radin is co-owner of Mr. Slabbed, which offers every thing from Pokémon cards to sports memorabilia.



"It all really traces back to COVID," he tells WHMI News. "People started getting super into it when they were stuck in their homes with nothing else to do. Since then, we've seen a massive uptick in the entire industry on all sides, as far as online storefronts and brick-and-mortar stores."



"We're trying to hit every single market we can as far as TCG (Trading Card Game) and sports goes, along with getting all the organized play and stuff running with all the events."



Mr. Slabbed has sealed product for all TCGs, along with singles and slabs. On the sports side, Radin says they have sealed product for every single sport, from F1 to baseball and tennis, along with singles and slabs too.



WHMI's Aaron Jack and the Box that Rocks will be at Mr. Slabbed live from 12 pm to 3 pm Saturday. There will be free giveaways, swag bags for the first 50 families, face painting, free tacos from Bueno Tacos, and free coneys from The Classic Coney Café.



Mr. Slabbed is at 2934 E. Highland Rd (M-59) at Duck Lake Road in Highland Township.



More information is linked below.



Photos courtesy of Mr. Slabbed on Facebook.