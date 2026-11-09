Community Grand Opening Celebration At New All-Accessible Playground

November 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The community is invited to a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration at a brand-new, all-accessible playground in Marion Township.



The event is set this Thursday, November 12th at 4:30pm at Fred Brown Park at 1884 Triangle Lake Road and all are welcome.



Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority Executive Director Tim Church said they are “incredibly excited” to see this project come to life and it represents more than just a new playground. He said “It reflects our continued commitment to creating spaces where everyone, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to play, connect, and feel a sense of belonging”.



Funding for the playground structure was made possible through matching grant funds from the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority, Playcore, and Sinclair Recreation.



The structure came to life with Marion Township’s contribution of the land and their vision for community.



Church said “We hope you'll join us as we celebrate this exciting milestone, recognize those who helped make it possible, and officially welcome our community to this wonderful new space. Thank you for your continued support of Howell Recreation and our mission to create opportunities for everyone. We look forward to celebrating with you!”



An event flyer is attached.