Grand Jury Charges ‘Michigan 12’ Lead Defendant With Evidence Tampering

November 18, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The lead defendant in a 12-defendant conspiracy to harass, intimidate and vandalize the homes and businesses of multiple victims perceived by the defendants to be sympathetic to Israel was charged Wednesday with tampering with evidence, according to U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon.



Zainaib Hakim was charged by a federal grand jury this morning with one count of Tampering with Evidence and Committing an Offense While on Release for allegedly attempting to destroy a laptop as federal agents tried to enter the apartment she shared with co-defendant David Mackeen-Shapiro.



According to a previous motion, Hakim allegedly committed these actions while federal agents were attempting to arrest Mackeen-Shapiro for his alleged crimes. The indictment states Hakim attempted to destroy the laptop and impair its use in the case pending against Hakim, Mackeen-Shapiro and 10 other defendants.



“It has long been said that ‘one crime has to be concealed by another,’” said Gorgon. “These allegations are alarming because an attempt to tamper with evidence undermines the judicial process.”



After the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, the 12 defendants and unindicted conspirators orchestrated detailed plans to threaten University of Michigan leaders, law enforcement and businesses with coordinated alleged criminal acts. Their goal included forcing the University of Michigan and other businesses to sever all perceived ties with the State of Israel.



The defendants and others not named in the indictment, used encrypted messages, social media, and overseas collaboration platforms to research, target, and attack their victims, court documents state.



Their attack included spray painting threats, breaking windows, staging the front yard of a victim’s private residence to resemble a mass grave and throwing glass jars filled with noxious chemicals into family homes. They marked their victims with threatening symbols used by Hamas, including red inverted triangles meant to communicate the victim is marked for death.



They followed up their attack with posts to social media, along with additional threats and warnings.



Wednesday’s superseding indictment added an 11th count of Tampering with Evidence, Committing an Offense While on Release to the existing 10-count indictment.