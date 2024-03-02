Crash Shuts Down Grand Blanc Road Friday Morning

March 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Speed appears to be a factor in a Friday morning crash involving serious injuries in Grand Blanc Township.



Township police and fire crews responded to the serious injury crash in the 1100 block of Grand Blanc Road at around 6am.



Police said a preliminary investigation showed a Grand Prix was exiting Thornridge Drive to go eastbound and was struck by a Malibu that was traveling westbound on Grand Blanc Road.



The driver of the Grand Prix suffered serious injuries and was transported to Hurley Medical Center. The driver of the Malibu was transported to Ascension Genesys Hospital with what were described as minor injuries.



Grand Blanc Road was shut down at Fenton Road for roughly two and a half hours while the Crash Reconstruction Team investigated.



Police said that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash but it appears speed may have been a factor.



The investigation is ongoing.