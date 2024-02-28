Grand Blanc Officials Assessing Storm Damage

February 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Picking up the pieces in Grand Blanc, where a possible tornado blew through overnight.



Three industrial buildings suffered heavy damage.



"They are warehousing operations at Dort and Reed Roads. We have multiple power lines down. Gas leaks. Trees in the roadway. Grand Blanc city had a tree go into a house, and they've had some gas leaks and a couple other homes damaged," said Fire Chief Robert Burdette.



Chief Burdette says they're lucky nobody was seriously hurt or killed.



"Majority of the damage happened in an industrial area. The buildings were vacant at the time. There was some truck drivers sleeping in the cabs of their trucks behind the building. Those trucks were damaged, but they walked out of the debris and are fine."



Storm chasers and others are urged to stay out of the affected neighborhoods, at least for now.



"We have enough traffic going on. The police department is doing a fantastic job keeping the area clear. If any help or assistance is needed, you'll hear about it later," Burdette added.