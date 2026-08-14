Grand Blanc Man Charged With Attempting to Meet Minors for Sex

August 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Grand Blanc man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to travel outside of Michigan to engage in sexual acts with minors, according to the Department of Justice.



The United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Michigan says that 32-year-old Grand Blanc man Zachary Kenneth Crutchfield has been charged with attempting to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct; attempted coercion and enticement; attempted sexual exploitation of children.



According to the criminal complaint, from July 31 to August 7, an FBI agent acting in an online undercover capacity began communicating with Crutchfield through a group on a messaging application that was dedicated to the distribution of child sexual abuse material. During these chats, Crutchfield expressed his interest in engaging in sexual activity with minor children and made arrangements with the undercover agent to travel to Tennessee to have sex with whom he thought were 8-year-old and 15-year-old minors.



According to the attorney’s office, Crutchfield appeared in federal court in Flint last weekend. His next court appearance is set for August 24th.