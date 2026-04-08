Grand Blanc Man Accused of Luring Ohio Teen to Fenton Motel

April 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Grand Blanc man faces federal charges after driving to Ohio to pick up a 15-year-old girl he met online and bringing the teen back to a Fenton motel.



According to multiple reports, 42-year-old Chason William-Gregory Pointer is accused of transporting a minor with the intent that she engage in criminal sexual activity with him.



In a federal complaint, Pointer is also accused of coercion and enticement, after online conversations began on Reddit and later moved to Snapchat.



Pointer is scheduled for a detention hearing on April 10.



The investigation began when Reddit reported a conversation to the FBI on Friday that appeared to involve the missing minor from Ohio. The conversation between two Reddit users included pictures that matched the missing teen.



Investigators say the teen left her Sylvania, Ohio home on the night of April 2 or the early morning hours of April 3.



When the FBI and Fenton Police caught up to the couple in the hallway of the motel, the man told investigators he thought the victim was 18 years old and denied knowing the girl was 15 years old.



Records show Pointer was arrested in Oakland County for Assault and Battery in 2019.