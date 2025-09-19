Grand Blanc Man Charged For Illegally Purchasing Firearms For Others

September 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Grand Blanc man has been indicted on federal charges for illegally purchasing guns for others.



24-year-old Kobe Patterson was arraigned Thursday on an indictment charging him with illegally purchasing firearms for others. Several of the firearms were later recovered from felons and others were recovered at crime scenes. Patterson was also charged with illegally possessing a machine gun.



The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr.; joined by James Deir, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) – Detroit Field Division.



According to the indictment, Patterson purchased several firearms from local firearms dealers on behalf of others. When purchasing the firearms, Patterson allegedly lied, claiming he was the actual purchaser of the firearms.



When a gun buyer lies to a firearms dealer to purchase a gun for someone else this is called a “straw purchase.” A release states most often straw purchases occur because either the actual buyer cannot pass the required background check, or the actual buyer wants to avoid having their name associated with the purchase. The Department said straw purchasing is a serious threat to public safety as it undermines background check laws and contributes to the illegal gun market.



U.S. Attorney Gorgon said “Patterson’s straw purchases are dangerous because they undermine our ability to keep firearms away from criminals and other prohibited persons. If you straw purchase a gun, we will prosecute you.”



ATF Detroit Special Agent in Charge James Deir commented “Patterson is a gun violence enabler! He represents the worst in our community by trafficking firearms to people unable to legally obtain and possess them. The message is clear: If personal greed takes you to a place where you illegally traffic firearms, your next destination on your greed journey is federal prison.”



The case was investigated by special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, with assistance from the Grand Blanc Township Police Department and the Flint Township Police Department.