Family Loses Everything In Friday Night Fire

April 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fundraiser has been organized for a Grand Blanc Township family that lost everything in a tragic fire Friday night.



The blaze broke out around 7:30pm at the home on Continental Road.



The sister of the homeowner has organized a GoFundMe account to aid the family. The owner is a single mother with five children ranging in age from 2 to 16.



There were no injuries but the family lost everything.



Multiple departments responded to fight the fire, which remains under investigation.



A link to the fundraiser is provided. Photo: GoFundMe.