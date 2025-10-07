Grand Blanc "Better Together" Community Reflection Event

October 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A “Better Together” community reflection event is set tonight following the tragic mass shooting at a church in Grand Blanc Township.



Four people were killed and eight others injured on Sunday, September 28th. The gunman, Thomas “Jake” Sanford, also died. He rammed his pickup truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, repeatedly fired shots, and then set the building on fire.



Tonight’s event is described as a “non-denominational, non-political gathering to show support for victims, their family and friends, first responders, medical personnel, and all those affected by our recent tragedy”.



Gates at Grand Blanc High School's Don Batchelor Field at 11920 South Saginaw Street will open at 6pm and the program will start around 7pm.



Parking is recommended in the West parking lot. No bags, candles, or other open flames are allowed in the stadium.



Officials say it will be “an evening of healing, remembrance, and support that allows us to unite as a community and show the world what kind of community Grand Blanc truly is”.



More information is available in the attachment.



AP Photo: Dan Beazley of Northville prays during a vigil at Henry Ford Genesys Regional Hospital.