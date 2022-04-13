Livingston County High School Graduation Rates

High schools in Livingston County received high marks when comes to high school graduation rates from 2019 to 2021.



Brighton High School had a graduation rate of 98.4%, Fowlerville High School was at 97.9%, Hartland High School’s rate stood at 97.9%, Pinckney High School was at 92.9% and Howell High School was 90.4%.



Additionally; Chelsea High School had a rate of 98.9%, Fenton High School was at 94.9% and Williamston High School stood at 98%.



Michigan publishes graduation rates for all 1,200 plus districts. There were a dozen districts that had 100% graduation rates in 2021, but the majority of them were schools with less than 10 graduates like small charter schools and virtual academies.