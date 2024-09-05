Grading, Utility Work in Hartland Twp Prompts Questions of New Development

September 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A lot of people are asking WHMI News what's going on next to the Target off M-59 in Hartland, with all the earth movers and construction equipment in recent weeks.



"When the conceptual plan came into the township years ago, the storm water regulations changed to the point where they're installing underground utilities, retention and detention basins, and grading the area for future development," says Township Manager Mike Luce.



"As this point, we do not have anything that we're aware of that's going in there, that has come through Planning or the Township Board at this point."



Luce says the property belongs to "The Shops at Waldenwoods," which owns the entire northwest corner of M-59 and Old US 23 -- including the Target and Kroger shopping plazas.



"I would anticipate we will see something move in there eventually," says Luce. "I would anticipate somebody would want to build in that area once it's developed. But at this point, we have no idea or inclination of what it will be."



As for possible traffic improvements at M-59 and Old US 23, Luce says MDOT has no immediate plans.