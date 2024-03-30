Governor Whitmer Stops at Livingston Co. Democratic Headquarters

March 30, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer made an appearance at the Livingston County Democratic Headquarters in Brighton on March 29th.



Her early afternoon visit was part of the Michigan Democratic Party’s (MDP) launch of the ‘One Campaign’ which seeks to expand outreach to democratic voters throughout the state.



Among those in attendance were several local politicians, including those running for seats in Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Ingham Counties.



That includes Brighton's Andy Wood who filed for the Democratic nomination for the 49th House seat. The 49th district includes the city of Brighton and the townships of Brighton and Green Oak in Livingston County, plus the cities of Walled Lake and Wixom in Oakland County and parts of Commerce Township, Lyon Township, and the city of Novi.



50th House District candidate Austin Breuer was also there. The 50th district includes the city of Howell and the village of Fowlerville, plus the townships of Cohoctah, Conway, Deerfield, Handy, Hartland, Howell, Iosco, Marion, Oceola, Unadilla, southern Tyrone Township, and the north and west parts of Putnam Township.



State Representative Jennifer Conlin also stood alongside the governor during her visit. She represents Michigan’s newly drawn House District 48, which includes the northernmost precincts of the City of Ann Arbor, Village of Pinckney, along with Genoa Township, Hamburg Township, Northfield Township, Putnam Township, and Dexter.



Other Livingston County democrats included District 4 candidate Ella Nikitin, District 5 candidate Paul Giessner, and District 8 candidate Elizabeth Hauptman, among others.



The first Democratic ‘One Campaign’ office of the 2024 election cycle opened in metro Detroit in early March. The MDP opened its first Detroit-based coordinated field office with President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.



More information on elections and voting can be found at the provided link.



Photo Courtesy of Livingston County Democrats.