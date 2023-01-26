Whitmer Delivers 5th State Of The State Address

January 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her 5th State of the State address in front of a joint session of the Michigan Legislature on Wednesday night.



The Democratic Governor laid out her plans to tackle various challenges that she says will lower costs, make Michigan more competitive, expand opportunity, and protect people’s fundamental rights.



Whitmer discussed repealing outdated laws that restrict abortion and who someone can marry, providing pre-K education for all 4-year-olds in the state, and prioritizing enacting stricter gun laws.



The Governor proposed additional comprehensive investment in law enforcement that includes better training, oversight, and access to mental health resources. She stressed that it’s time for commonsense action to reduce gun violence and keep communities safe. To that end, the Governor is proposing universal background checks, safe storage laws, and extreme risk protection orders to make sure guns are kept out of the hands of those who might represent a danger to themselves or others.



Whitmer clarified “I’m not talking about law-abiding citizens. Hunters and responsible gun owners from both sides of the aisle know that we need to get these commonsense gun safety proposals across the finish line”.



At various points during the address, the Governor talked about her “Make it in Michigan” plan to help attract new business and recruit and retain young talent. She also called for continued funding to expand access to higher education and skills-training.



When it comes to protecting fundamental freedoms, the Governor proposed repealing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban and other outdated laws restricting people’s ability to control their own bodies, shaming them for seeking reproductive health care, and restricting whom they can marry. Further, she called for an expansion of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include legal protections for the LGBTQ+ community.



Governor Whitmer discussed a plan that would repeal the retirement tax and boost the Working Families Tax Credit. She said repealing the retirement tax would save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year while boosting the Working Families Tax Credit would deliver a combined $3,000 refund to 700,000 working families - directly benefitting 45% of kids in Michigan.



Whitmer said delivering pre-K for all would save families $10,000 a year and “put all 110,000 4-year-olds in Michigan on a path to a brighter future”.



Wednesday’s State of the State speech was one of the first times Whitmer has been able to summarize specific legislation for the upcoming year. Republicans criticized the governor for not outlining a broader plan in anticipation of the speech.



Whitmer's full address can be viewed in the provided link.



Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township issued the following statement in response to the governor’s State of the State address:



“An income tax rollback is set to kick in this year. While it is welcome relief, it is not enough. I was hoping to hear the governor support a relief plan with immediate, noticeable relief to working families and seniors on fixed incomes who have been crushed by inflation. The state is sitting on a historic budget surplus. We’re talking billions of dollars. The right thing to do is return more money to the Michigan taxpayers who work hard to earn it. I’m worried Gov. Whitmer will do the wrong thing and go on a reckless statewide spending spree – but if she does, I will do everything in my power to fight it. People need tax relief now more than ever.”