Governor Gretchen Whitmer Wins Re-Election

November 9, 2022

Associated Press





Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has won a second four-year term.



Whitmer defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon Tuesday in a campaign that focused on their opposing views on abortion. Whitmer is a former legislative leader who helped Democrats regain control of the state’s top office in 2018 after eight years of Republican leadership. She fought off a late push from Dixon, who had never held elected office.



Whitmer made abortion a key issue in her campaign, highlighting efforts to keep the procedure legal in Michigan after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. In her second term, she has said she will continuing working to build back the state’s economy that was hit hard by pandemic lockdowns.



The Associated Press detailed why it called the race. It says Whitmer ran up big margins against Dixon in the county that includes Detroit and got a majority of votes in Grand Rapids. When there were no longer enough outstanding votes for Dixon to catch up, The Associated Press called the contest early Wednesday for the Democratic incumbent.



The candidates met for two debates leading to bouts over abortion, school safety, taxes and inflation. Whitmer backs abortion rights while Dixon opposes the procedure except in cases where the mother’s life is at risk.