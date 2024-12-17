Gov. Whitmer's Operation Safe Neighborhoods Reaches New Milestone

December 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office on Tuesday announced more than 750 illegal guns have been taken off the streets as part of Operation Safe Neighborhoods.



Since the operation began, Whitmer's office said law enforcement officials have conducted 7,259 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to over 750 illegal guns taken off the street. During sweeps, officers have also recovered illegal drugs and ammunition.



“By getting more than 750 illegal firearms off the street, Operation Safe Neighborhoods is building on our work to protect families and communities across Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer.



“If we keep taking action to prevent gun violence and funding proven public safety efforts, we can save lives and reduce crime. I am proud that since I took office, we have invested more than $1.6 billion to protect public safety, and we will keep working in a bipartisan way to keep Michiganders safe no matter where they live.”



“No one should be afraid of gun violence at work, school, or home,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Operation Safe Neighborhoods has now removed over 750 illegal firearms from our communities, preventing potential tragedies before they happen, saving lives, and keeping Michiganders safe. Together, we will continue working to making Michigan a safe place for everyone.”



Operation Safe Neighborhoods is a statewide crackdown on crime aimed at reducing gun violence by getting illegal guns off the street and out of the hands of people who cannot legally possess a gun due to prior criminal history.



According to Whitmer's office, nearly one in three reported violent crimes in Michigan involve a firearm. This initiative builds on Governor Whitmer’s MI Safe Communities program that she launched in 2021 to invest in local police, get illegal guns off the street, and fund expanded opportunities in jobs, education, and the justice system.