Gov. Whitmer: Violent Crime in MI Lowest in Seven Years

October 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office on Monday announced that violent crime in Michigan is the lowest it’s been in seven years.



Murders are down more than 40% since 2021, robberies have been cut in half since the governor took office, and more than 1,000 illegal guns have been taken off the streets as part of Operation Safe Neighborhoods.



“Every Michigander deserves to feel safe in their home, their neighborhood, and their community,” said Governor Whitmer. “We’ve invested nearly $2 billion in public safety to put more officers on the street, support proven violence intervention programs, and take illegal guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them. I’m grateful to the law enforcement officers and community partners who work every day to keep our communities safe.”



According to Whitmer's office, since 2018, Michigan has invested nearly $2 billion in public safety, including:



· $100 million for Public Safety Revenue Sharing grants over the past two fiscal years, to provide cities, villages, and townships with additional resources for police services and to support community violence intervention efforts.



· $25.2 million for community violence intervention grants that work to stop violence before it starts.



· $2.5 million for the statewide gun violence prevention task force, to save lives, reduce violence, and work to keep Michiganders safe.



· A 20% pay raise for Michigan State Police Troopers and Sergeants to attract and retain the men and women who keep communities safe.



Nearly one in three reported violent crimes in Michigan involve a firearm. Earlier this year, Governor Whitmer announced over 1,000 illegal guns have been taken off the streets as part of Operation Safe Neighborhoods.



Since the operation began, law enforcement officials have conducted more than 11,000 check-ins with felony offenders. During sweeps, officers have also recovered illegal drugs and ammunition.



This initiative builds on Governor Whitmer’s MI Safe Communities program that she launched in 2021 to invest in local police, get illegal guns off the street and fund expanded opportunities in jobs, education and the justice system, according to her office.