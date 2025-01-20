Gov. Whitmer to Deliver State of the State Address February 26

January 20, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her seventh State of the State Address on the evening of Wednesday, February 26. The address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate and broadcast live throughout the state.



"Michigan is a state on the move as we continue working together to create good-paying jobs, fix our roads, and invest in our students and schools," said Governor Whitmer.



"I look forward to delivering my 2025 State of the State Address where I will lay out my plan to build on our years of strong, bipartisan progress and strategic, fiscally responsible leadership. By working across the aisle, we have cut taxes by a $1 billion for seniors and working families, fed every student free school meals, build a ton of housing, and fixed a lot of roads. We still face big challenges, but I know that if we all play on the same team-Team Michigan-we can win. I look forward to sharing my vision with my Republican and Democratic partners in the legislature. Let’s roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done."



During her 2025 State of the State address, Governor Whitmer will lay out her plans to continue building on the historic accomplishments of her first six years in office. Her proposals will focus on creating jobs, lowering costs, continuing record investments in education, and so much more.



How to watch the 2025 State of the State address:



Local TV Channel

Online at michigan.gov/StateOfTheState

Facebook