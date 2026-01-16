Gov. Whitmer to Deliver Final State of the State Address Feb 25

January 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office on Friday announced she will deliver her final State of the State Address on the evening of Wednesday, February 25.



The address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate and broadcast live throughout the state.



"I look forward to delivering my 2026 State of the State Address where I will lay out my plan to build on our years of strong, bipartisan progress and strategic, fiscally responsible leadership," said Governor Whitmer.



“By working across the aisle, we have cut taxes by a $1 billion for seniors and working families, fed every student free school meals, built thousands of new homes, and made good on my promise to fix the damn roads. I look forward to sharing my vision for how we continue getting things done so everyone can build a brighter future in Michigan.”



During her 2026 State of the State address, Governor Whitmer will lay out her plans to continue building on the historic accomplishments of her seven years in office. Her proposals will focus on creating jobs, lowering costs, continuing record investments in education and literacy, building housing, and so much more.