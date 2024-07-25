Gov. Whitmer Signs Largest Budget in Michigan History

July 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed into law a balanced, bipartisan fiscal year 2025 budget to protect public safety, build affordable housing, and help more workers "make it" in Michigan.



“Today’s balanced budget prioritizes public safety, infrastructure, and Michigan workers without raising taxes by a dime,” said Governor Whitmer. “Together, we will hire, train, and retain more first responders, keep fixing the damn roads, compete to bring manufacturing plants back home, put workers on paths to better-paying jobs, and build a heck of a lot more housing. Let’s keep getting things done that make a real difference in people’s lives and ensuring everyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan.”



“Our sixth balanced, bipartisan, fiscally responsible budget builds on the work we have done to help more individuals and families be their best selves and reach their full potential right here in Michigan,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “It makes strong investments in students and teachers, business owners, infrastructure, affordable housing, climate resilience, health equity, and more. Whether you are a parent raising a family or an innovator pursuing your next idea, you are welcome in Michigan. Governor Whitmer and I will continue Standing Tall to help everyone thrive in Michigan.”



The FY25 budget totals $82.5 billion, including a general fund total of $15 billion.



“There are a litany of reasons why it’s crucial Republicans take back the House this November, but you don’t have to look much further than Whitmer’s disastrous budget. It provides the perfect summary of what total, radical liberal governing looks like and fails to deliver for Michiganders,” said Michigan Republican Party Chairman Pete Hoekstra. “This budget uses taxpayer dollars to push the job-killing electric vehicle transition, forces green energy mandates, cuts funding for school safety, mental health, and puts money towards e-bike incentives instead of fixing our crumbling local infrastructure.



“Michigan needs a budget that supports our students, teachers, roads, and jobs. We need a budget that supports Michigan - not future talking points for a California presidential primary.”