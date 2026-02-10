Gov. Whitmer Signs Bipartisan Legislation Banning Cell Phones in Classrooms

February 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed two bipartisan bills that will improve focus during class time by minimizing digital distractions. Senate Bill 495 and House Bill 4141 call for Michigan school districts to create action plans that keep devices away during class, with exceptions for emergencies and academic use. Governor Whitmer originally called for this change during her 2025 State of the State Address. With strong bipartisan support, this measure will help students focus more on their schoolwork and encourage healthier habits with screen time and social media use.



“I’m proud to sign these bipartisan bills that will help prioritize academic success and support youth mental health,” said Governor Whitmer. “We know that when students put their phones down, their grades go up. These bills will help keep kids focused in the classroom and break their growing dependency on screens and social media. We could all benefit from looking up at the world instead of down at our phones.”



“With nearly 20 years of experience as a public school teacher, I know firsthand how much student cell phone use impedes the ability to focus and learn in the classroom. And we all know that our educators are tasked with plenty enough already, so the last thing they need is the distraction of a cell phone going off while they’re trying to teach,” said state Senator Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia).



“That's why I’m proud to have championed this bipartisan, bicameral legislation that ensures phones are kept out of the hands of kids during the most critical time of the school day - when they’re in the classroom. I’m grateful to everyone who played a role in getting this important policy across the finish line.”



“We’re in the middle of a mental health crisis that is hurting kids. Getting cellphones out of the classroom will help protect young, developing brains, and I’m glad we were able to work together to get this done,” said state Rep. Mark Tisdel, (R-Rochester Hills).



“Next, I’m working on legislation to give parents more control over how their children use social media. Social media is addictive by design; we’ve got to break the spell so kids can be free to be kids again.”



According to the governor's office, studies show that high screen times are associated with a rise in anxiety and depression, diminished attention spans, and a negative impact on social skills among U.S. teenagers.



According to the National Education Association, 90% of educators support policies that reduce cell phone use during class time to address these concerns.



Over half of states across the U.S. and several schools in Michigan have already implemented policies that address phones in the classroom. These schools have seen positive results, including a rise in test scores, fewer instances of cyberbullying, more use of school libraries, and improved social skills among students.



The legislation allows districts to have control over their phone policies, allowing local leaders to consult with teachers, parents, and community members on what works best for their schools. This allows for flexibility in deciding how students can access their devices in case of emergency and on productive ways phones can be used as academic tools.