Gov Whitmer Signs Bipartisan Bill to Ready Selfridge Air National Guard Base for Next Generation Fighter Mission

May 28, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed a bipartisan bill that will deliver $152 million in funding to upgrade the runways and infrastructure at Selfridge Air National Guard Base before the June 1 deadline, helping unlock $792 million in federal investments in the base, and ensuring the base is ready in time for new F-15EX fighter jets to begin arriving by 2028.



“Today’s bill signing is another major bipartisan win for Michigan and for our national security,” said Governor Whitmer. “Selfridge Air National Guard Base has long played a critical role in protecting our country, supporting service members and military families, and strengthening Michigan’s economy. By upgrading runways and infrastructure, we are preparing the base to receive the next generation of fighter jets and making sure Selfridge remains a cornerstone of America’s defense strategy, all the while, creating and supporting defense jobs for decades to come. Most importantly, today shows us what’s possible when we work together. We all understand what Selfridge means to Michigan and our country. Let’s keep working together to things done.”



House Bill 4572 , sponsored by state Representative Ron Robinson (R-Utica), invests $152 million to help prepare Selfridge Air National Guard Base for the future by supporting critical runway and infrastructure improvements. The funding will help modernize the base, improve safety and accessibility standards, address drainage and roadway upgrades, and ensure Selfridge is ready to support the next generation of fighter missions and continued military operations for years to come. Critically, the funding allows the work to start this year, which will ensure the base is ready in time.