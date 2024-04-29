Gov. Whitmer Signs Bills Requiring High Schools Have Cardiac Emergency Plan

April 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed two bipartisan bills that will better protect student athletes during practice and competition by ensuring all high school coaches maintain valid certification for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of automated external defibrillators (AED). The legislation also guarantees schools have a cardiac emergency response plan in place to quickly react in the event that a student athlete experiences a cardiac issue.



“All children should be safe when they participate in school sports,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, I am proud to sign commonsense, bipartisan bills that will require coaches to be trained in CPR and AED use and ensure all public and private schools have a plan in the event of an on-field medical emergency and practice it. By taking proactive measures, we can keep our kids safe while they play.”



“We’re doing something to tackle sudden cardiac arrest,” said Speaker of the House Joe Tate (D-Detroit). “The swift passage and signing of the AED legislation is one more way we’re showing Michiganders that we hear them. We are delivering on the promises made to improve the overall public safety and well-being of students, staff and visitors in our schools.”



House Bill 5527, sponsored by state Representative John Fitzgerald, amends the Fire Prevention Code to modify the requirements regarding the implementation of a cardiac emergency response plan for the governing body of a school.



“Today is another big step in our ongoing work to keep people safe across Michigan,” said state Representative John Fitzgerald (D-Wyoming). “With the signing of House Bills 5527 and 5528, we’re ensuring that every school has the tools and the knowledge needed to save those suffering from a cardiac emergency.”



House Bill 5528, sponsored by state Representative Tyrone Carter, amends the Revised School Code to require any individual that serves as an athletic coach at a high school—public or private—to maintain a valid certification in CPR and use of an AED. This certification must be issued by the American Red Cross, American Heart Association, or a comparable organization or institution approved by the Department of Education.



“Sudden cardiac arrest impacts victims of all ages, races and genders, including those who are entirely healthy and have expressed no prior signs or symptoms — that’s what makes SCA such a serious issue. It can happen to anyone, anywhere and without warning,” said state Representative Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit). "The training and use of AED in schools across the state will help us be proactive in case of an emergency. I’m thankful for the swift action on signing this important legislation into law.”



“Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in young athletes, and in those instances, every second counts,” said state Senator Kevin Hertel (D-St. Clair Shores), Chair of the Senate Health Policy Committee. “Growing up, we lost a tennis player at my high school from cardiac arrest, and I saw the impact that had on his family, fellow classmates and the entire community. An AED can mean the difference between life and tragedy, and having these devices accessible at every Michigan school will help ensure our educational institutions are equipped to safeguard the health of students.”



Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating effectively, cutting off blood flow to essential organs like the brain. According to the American Heart Association, nearly seven in ten children survive cardiac arrest in schools with AEDs, which is seven times higher than the overall average survival rate.



Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is a firsthand witness how CPR and an AED can be lifesaving, having experienced a cardiac arrest during a televised NFL game. Following his recovery, Hamlin has been a staunch advocate for protecting student athletes by urging schools to have coaches trained in CPR and AED use. Today, he joined Governor Whitmer at the bill signing ceremony, where he also donated 50 AEDs to schools in Michigan to further support this initiative.