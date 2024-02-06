Gov. Whitmer Seeks to Continue Summer EBT Food Program for Kids

February 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal would extend summer EBT, or electronic benefit transfer, food benefits for Michigan children.



The federal Pandemic EBT Program, which is ending, sought to continue feeding students benefitting from a free or reduce-priced lunch program, even if unable to attend school due to COVID.



According to MLive.com, Michigan Department of Education estimates it fed about 900,000 children across the state.



Details on how Michigan will pay for it are expected during Wednesday's joint meeting of the state House and Senate appropriations committees.