Gov. Whitmer Seeks Emergency Fuel Waiver to Limit Price Fluctuations at the Pump

August 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday fired off a a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, requesting an emergency fuel waiver that will increase the supply of fuel and mitigate price fluctuations amidst the refinery outage, the ongoing hurricane season, and as Michiganders continue to enjoy summer travel plans.



The governor's office called it a proactive step to protect Michigan residents from potential fuel and gas supply disruptions, following the recent outage at an oil refinery in Illinois.



“Today, I’m taking action to help protect Michiganders from fuel supply disruptions,” said Governor Whitmer. “With hurricane season in full swing and a refinery outage in Illinois, we must ensure we’re taking all the steps necessary to proactively protect Michiganders’ access to fuel for their cars, homes, and businesses without delay. That’s why I am dedicated to working with the EPA to keep fuel available and affordable for Michiganders by temporarily removing barriers to ensure an adequate and stable fuel supply. Together, let’s get it done.”



Excerpt From Governor Whitmer’s Letter to the EPA:



"Michigan requests that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issue a waiver regarding reformulated gasoline regulations in Michigan. With a refinery in the region being offline due to unforeseen circumstances . . . precautionary measures must be taken to contain fuel supply disruptions and potential cost increases across the region.



My administration has been in close communication with officials in Illinois and other Midwest states since the ExxonMobil Joliet Refinery lost power and went offline on July 15 due to severe weather.



I respectfully ask that you consider this request, as it has the potential to prevent fuel supply disruptions and reduce or eliminate the potential impact on residents in Michigan and across the Midwest."



The ExxonMobil Joliet Refinery, based in Illinois, unexpectedly shut down this summer due to severe weather, with the outage expected to last into August.



The 2024 hurricane season is anticipated to be severe, potentially putting additional fuel transport from the Gulf region at risk.