Gov. Whitmer Proclamation Honors Michigan Veterans

November 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November 11 as Veterans Day in Michigan, honoring the more than 516,000 veterans in our state and all those who served before them.



"On Veterans Day, we celebrate the Michiganders who served our state and nation in uniform and honor those who gave their lives to protect our freedoms," said Governor Whitmer.



"In Michigan, let’s work together to ensure the more than 530,000 veterans and their families who call our great state home have the support they need to thrive. Let’s keep working together so they can get good-paying jobs, affordable housing, quality health care, and quality education or skills training. Michigan will always fight for those who fought for us."



“On Veteran’s Day, we honor the courage of the few who chose to serve, dedicating themselves to a calling that demands sacrifice," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.



"It is through their unwavering commitment that we enjoy the freedoms we hold dear. May we always remember and respect those who stood willing to defend our nation.”



While there are many ways to celebrate Veterans Day, including flying the U.S. flag, volunteering at a local veterans home or simply thanking a veteran for his or her service, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) encourages veterans to investigate their earned benefits by calling 1-800-MICH-VET.



“Michigan is home to more than 516,000 veterans and their families,” said Brian L. Love, director of the MVAA. “Each one brings their unique story of service with them everywhere they go. MVAA is dedicated to making sure that all Michigan’s veterans and their family members are supported and can succeed in the communities they live, work and play in.”



Michigan is committed to making the state the premier choice for military service members, veterans and their families to live, work, serve and play. In support of this effort, the MVAA helps connect veterans with federal, state and local benefits and resources they earned for their service. To learn more about employment, healthcare, education and quality-of-life benefits, veterans can contact the Michigan Veteran Resource Service Center at 1-800-MICH-VET or visit the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency website.



For more information on upcoming ceremonies and activities to honor veterans and military families, please visit the MVAA events calendar linked below.



Earlier this month, Governor Whitmer proclaimed November as Veterans and Military Families Month. The governor also signed legislation last week creating a “woman veteran” special license plate and expanded the eligibility of the Disabled Veteran registration plate to partially disabled veterans.