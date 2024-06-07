Gov. Whitmer Proclaims June 7 as Gun Violence Awareness Day

June 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation marking June 7, 2024, as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Michigan to raise awareness about gun violence and draw attention to gun safety measures that can keep communities safe.



“Gun violence is a uniquely American problem, and we must take action to keep Michiganders safe as they go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands in their community,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, we honor those we have lost to gun violence, support survivors, and commit ourselves to taking action to protect public safety and save lives. Last year, I worked with my partners in the Michigan Legislature to sign four commonsense gun violence prevention laws to establish universal background checks, safe storage requirements, extreme risk protection orders, and stronger protections for domestic violence survivors. Let’s keep working together to reduce violence and save lives.”



In January 2013, Hadiya Pendleton was tragically shot and killed at age 15. To recognize her birthday in June, people across the United States have annually recognized the first Friday in June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day by wearing orange in tribute to Hadiya Pendleton and other victims of gun violence and the loved ones of these victims. By wearing orange on June 7, 2024, Americans will raise awareness about gun violence, honor the lives of gun violence victims and survivors, renew our commitment to reduce gun violence.



“So many Michigan families, including my own, have been affected by gun violence. This crisis continues to steal the lives of our children and traumatize communities across our state,” said Kazia Kelly, lead of the Michigan chapter of Moms Demand Action and gun violence survivor. “During Wear Orange, we get a chance to honor both the victims and survivors of gun violence and pledge to build a safer future so that our children may live in a world where the fear of gun violence is no longer. We are incredibly grateful that Governor Whitmer and the state of Michigan share our commitment to ending gun violence.”



“Gun violence is preventable,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police. “We remain dedicated to doing all we can to keep firearms away from those who wish to do harm. No one should live in fear.”



“By participating in Wear Orange, Michigan honors the lives impacted by gun violence and declares that we will not accept this crisis as our reality,” said Angela Ferrell-Zabala, executive director of Moms Demand Action. “Our movement in Michigan and nationwide is proud to work with Governor Whitmer and gun sense lawmakers to keep delivering the effective gun violence solutions our communities deserve.”



“Gun violence perpetrators undermine the safety and security of our communities and jeopardize the lives of law enforcement responding to those incidents,” said Matt Saxton, Executive Director of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association. “Holding offenders accountable through the criminal justice system remains crucial so that our communities are protected."