Gov. Whitmer Proclaims August 26 as Women’s Equality Day

August 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed August 26, 2024 as Women's Equality Day, commemorating the 104th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, granting women the right to vote.



“Women’s Equality Day is an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate how far we’ve come in the fight for women’s rights,” said Governor Whitmer. “Here in Michigan, equality and prosperity for everyone are at the core of who we are. Whether it’s protecting reproductive freedom, expanding access to affordable childcare and education, lowering costs, or creating economic opportunity for women, we will continue to break down barriers that have prevented women from reaching their full potential and build a stronger future for women in Michigan and across the nation. Together, let’s honor our past and look forward to a future where our daughters can not just live, but thrive.”



"As the first woman Senate Majority Leader in Michigan history, I’m forever indebted to and inspired by the trailblazing women-like Eva McCall Hamilton, the first woman elected to the Michigan Legislature-who fought tirelessly to pave the way for the historic level of leadership that women hold in Michigan today,” said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). “When young girls grow up seeing themselves reflected in positions of influence, we are laying the groundwork for a future where women in leadership is the norm. Together, we can continue to build a culture where women aren’t only in conversation, they’re leading it.”



“As the first Black woman to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court in its 188-year history, I feel the weight of that milestone because I know personally of the pain and sacrifice of our ancestors,” said Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden. “But I also bear it with great pride in knowing I can inspire a new generation, especially young Black women, to achieve something they never thought possible.”



According to a press release from Governor Whitmer's office, she has fought for women’s rights throughout her entire career, empowering them to build their lives and pursue their potential in Michigan while protecting their fundamental rights Throughout her time as both state representative and senator in the Michigan legislature, Governor Whitmer championed and supported tax relief for working families, and reproductive health care. After her time serving in the legislature, she served as a prosecutor for Ingham County. There, she advocated for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, implementing a new domestic violence unit to coordinate these cases.



As governor, she has continued to be a champion for women and their families. In the wake of the Alabama Supreme Court criminalizing IVF, Governor Whitmer signed the Michigan Family Protection Act to ensure surrogacy and IVF are protected in the state of Michigan. Governor Whitmer has also fought to protect and expand abortion access for women across the state. Late last year, Governor Whitmer repealed a series of old and outdated statutes from 1931, intended to minimize abortion access, with the Reproductive Health Act.



In addition to delivering reproductive freedoms, the governor has also been a champion of working families and working moms. In her FY25 Budget, the governor successfully proposed and enacted a continuation of the Michigan Working Families Tax Credit, giving over 700,000 working families an average tax refund of $3,150 per year.



Governor Whitmer has worked to ensure appointees reflect Michigan’s diverse population. Sixty percent of appointees are women or people of color, and the Whitmer cabinet is the most diverse in Michigan history. Governor Whitmer has appointed more than 1,035 women to boards, commissions, and full-time positions as well as appointed 57 women to judicial positions. Governor Whitmer is committed to ensuring that the representation of women continues to be reflected across boards and commissions, as women are an integral fabric of the State of Michigan.



"On Women’s Equality Day, we honor the women who have shattered glass ceilings and continue to lead with strength and vision. Women belong on the front lines-driving our economy, shaping our businesses, and leading in public service,” said Fadwa Hammoud, Detroit Managing Partner of Miller Johnson, appointee on MEDC Executive Committee. “Governor Whitmer has proven that our leadership isn’t just important; it is indispensable to the progress and future of our nation. When women lead, we all rise."



On Women's Equality Day in 2020, Governor Whitmer moved the Michigan's Women's Commission from the Department of Civil Rights to the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to enhance the capacity of both entities to address the economic issues Michigan women face every day.



“On Women’s Equality Day we honor the women who have paved the way and celebrate the next generation who continue to clear a path for women to prosper in Michigan,” said Cheryl Bergman, Executive Director of the Michigan Women’s Commission. “The Michigan Women’s Commission is committed to removing barriers to ensure Michigan women are free to pursue a pathway to a high wage job in any field that they choose, including skilled trades and STEM careers. Governor Whitmer’s efforts to make child care affordable and accessible, and to value caregivers as the backbone of our economy carves a clear path for women and their families to thrive here in Michigan.”



Michigan was one of the first three states to pass the 19th Amendment, paving the way for other states to ratify the amendment. Michigan was once home to notable suffragettes including Sojourner Truth, Anna Howard Shaw, Clara Arthur, and Lucia Voorhees Grimes. Women's Equality Day celebrates the monumental efforts of those who have fought and continue to fight to protect women's constitutional right to vote.