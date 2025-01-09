Gov. Whitmer Proclaims January 9 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Michigan

January 9, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II proclaimed January 9 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Michigan, celebrating the service and sacrifice of the more than 18,800 law enforcement officials in our state.



“On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we celebrate the brave Michiganders who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve the people of Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer.



“As governor, I’ll work with anyone to fund public safety and ensure our state and local law enforcement officers have the resources they need to protect families. Together, let’s keep our communities safe, reduce violence and crime, and fight for a brighter future.”



“Law enforcement officers throughout our great state display their bravery and heroism each and every day to fight crime, ensure justice and work toward creating a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure,” stated Colonel James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police.



“On this day when we pause to give thanks to our nation’s police officers, we must also acknowledge the important role of our community partners in working alongside us, as well as the support of Governor Whitmer, who has invested over $1.6 billion into public safety since taking office, working closely with local leaders, law enforcement officers and community organizations to tackle a wide range of public safety issues.”



“The commitment of law enforcement officers goes beyond enforcing laws – they protect, serve, and build stronger communities,” said Nate Johnson, President of the Michigan State Police Troopers Association. “Every day, they make personal sacrifices to ensure our safety, promote justice, and maintain peace, all while fostering trust and accountability.”



“When we’re able to safely go through the day, lay down our head and say “Goodnight” to the world, we can thank Law Enforcement,” said Genesee County Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson. “As a 3rd generation police officer, 32 years on the job, and the sheriff, it is a privilege to have a governor who recognizes a profession so vital to Michigan. To all those who are serving and have served in the past, Thank You!”



“The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is a proud organization,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth. “We are proud to serve our mission. Our mission is to provide correctional, law enforcement, and support service excellence in partnership with our community.”



“On this Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, I stand proudly with our dedicated officers and deputies who work tirelessly to create a safe and just community for all,” said Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer.



“They perform extraordinary acts every day to protect and serve, often without expecting recognition in return. While we strive to embrace accountability, compassion, and equity in our policing practices, we must also honor those on the ground doing the hard work of protecting us. In my first week as sheriff, I have witnessed my deputies save lives and work harder than anyone I know. Today, we take a moment to appreciate them for all they do.”



Since taking office, the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration has made significant investments in public safety, investing over $1.6 billion into public safety programs across 6 bipartisan budgets to assist police, firefighters, EMTs, and public safety departments with training, equipment, recruitment, retention, and support.



In the most recent budget, Governor Whitmer secured:



• $75 million to establish a Public Safety Trust Fund to provide cities, villages, and townships with additional resources for police services and to support community violence intervention efforts.



• $25 million for lifecycle upgrades to the state’s safety communication system, ensuring this critical infrastructure supports state and local emergency personnel.



• $7.8 million for firearm injury and violence prevention grants, and community violence intervention services to reduce gun violence and save lives.



• $1.4 million to protect the State Capitol by increasing MSP’s capacity to safeguard those who work in and visit the Capitol and Heritage Hall.



School safety has also been a top priority of the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration; an issue law enforcement continues to be strong partners in tackling. Since taking office, Governor Whitmer has:



• Launched Operation Safe Neighborhoods to reduce gun violence in our neighborhoods and schools, taking more than 675 illegal guns off the street before they could be used in the commission of a crime.



• Signed a bill adding $125 million in School Aid Fund money for Fiscal Year 2025, supporting per-pupil school safety and mental health in school districts across the state, and building on $450 million in investments in Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024.



• Provided $27 million for both public and private schools to conduct safety assessments and critical incidence mapping, to ensure preparedness during emergency response scenarios.



• Dedicated $25 million for school resource officers.