Gov. Whitmer Praises Stellantis’ $230 Million Investment in Michigan

October 15, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Jeep and Chrysler parent Stellantis on Tuesday announced major investments in Michigan the governor's office said will create and protect hundreds of good-paying, union auto jobs and help Michigan continue to build the future of the auto industry.



During the governor’s first term, Stellantis announced and built a new state-of-the-art automobile assembly complex in Detroit – the first auto plant to open in the city in nearly 30 years – which will be home to this new investment.



“This evening’s announcement from Stellantis will create 900 hundred good-paying union auto jobs in Michigan and help us continue to make cars and trucks that people rely on every day.



“I am grateful to Stellantis for betting on Michigan once again, building on our work to bring more manufacturing back home. Over the last few years, Stellantis has expanded in Michigan, and we will continue working with them to make it easier to manufacture in Michigan by investing in workforce development, cutting red tape, incentivizing R&D, and increasing government efficiency.



“Since I took office, we’ve worked across the aisle to win every possible auto project, securing more than 36,000 auto jobs. Thanks to partners like Stellantis and our massive network of auto suppliers, we will continue to dominate the auto industry and bring supply chains home even as we face national economic uncertainty.



“We don’t care what you drive—gas, diesel, hybrid, or electric—as long as it’s made in Michigan. Together, let’s keep bringing manufacturing home, growing the middle class, and putting the world on wheels.”



Stellantis announced a $13 billion investment nationwide including huge expansions at two plants in Michigan.



At the Warren Truck Assembly, Stellantis invest nearly $100 million to add more than 900 jobs and develop a brand-new, range-extended electric vehicle and internal combustion engine SUV. Production will begin in 2028.



At Detroit Assembly Complex – Jefferson, Stellantis will invest $130 million to prepare the plant to produce the next generation Dodge Durango, doubling down on their commitment from January 2025. Production will begin in 2029.