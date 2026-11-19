Gov. Whitmer Pardons "Sparty" the Turkey Ahead of Thanksgiving

November 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday continued a Thanksgiving tradition by pardoning her final turkey as Michigan’s governor.



This year, Governor Whitmer pardoned "Sparty the Turkey," celebrating the governor’s alma mater, Michigan State University.



Sparty is the sixth turkey to be pardoned by the governor.



“Today, I am proud to continue this Thanksgiving tradition and pardon a Michigan turkey, said Gov. Whitmer. "This year’s turkey is named 'Sparty,' celebrating MSU’s triumph over the Wolverines in this year’s game and honoring my alma mater. This Thanksgiving, I hope that everyone can enjoy quality time with their loved ones and find ways to give back to their communities. Go Green!”



"Joining Governor Whitmer for this annual tradition is one of my favorite ways to welcome the Thanksgiving season,” said Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring.



“From the fields where our food is grown to the tables where loved ones gather, Michigan agriculture helps bring people together. As we reflect on what we’re thankful for, MDARD is proud to recognize the farmers, processors, grocery store employees, inspectors, and many others who work every day to support Michigan families and holiday celebrations."



The turkey was raised by Durand Future Farmers of America student Karly Sergent and will now be cared for by the Creature Conservancy in Ann Arbor.



Last year, the governor pardoned sisters "Faygo" and "Vernors." In 2024, the governor pardoned "Aiden Cluckinson." In 2023, the governor pardoned "Dolly Pardon" and in 2022, the governor pardoned "Mitch E. Gander."