Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags to Half-Staff on Memorial Day

May 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 25, from sunrise until noon to honor Memorial Day and remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty.



“On Memorial Day, Michiganders come together from across the state to honor the memory of the fallen heroes who fought for our freedoms,” said Governor Whitmer. “Those who represent us in uniform are the best of us and put their lives on the line every day to protect our freedom and our communities. Today, we remember those we have lost, honor the sacrifices of the fallen and commit ourselves to keep fighting for our veterans, servicemembers, and their families.”



"On Memorial Day, we pause as a nation to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Their courage, selflessness and unwavering commitment to protecting the freedoms we hold dear must never be forgotten. As we lower our flags to half-staff, we reflect on the profound cost of liberty and stand united in remembrance of those who gave their lives in defense of our nation. We also extend our deepest gratitude to the families who carry their legacy forward each day.”



“We do not forget. We are here for the 2,341 American service members who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor 85 years ago,” said Commander Roger Avie, The American Legion, Department of Michigan. “We are here for the 3,100 combat deaths and thousands more who succumbed to the elements at Korea’s “frozen” Chosin Reservoir. We are here for the men and women who continue to lose their lives during operations in the Middle East. From Bunker Hill to Baghdad, Americans from communities throughout the United States have answered their nation’s call and made the ultimate sacrifice.”



"Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives fighting for our freedom,” said Mike Reeve, Vice-president of the Michigan Association of County Veteran Counselors. “Across the nation, and especially here in the great state of Michigan, we pause to reflect on their courage, sacrifice, and dedication. As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States, we celebrate the freedoms they preserved, and we remain forever grateful for their service."



The State of Michigan recognizes Memorial Day by lowering flags to half-staff from sunrise until noon. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.



To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is raised.



Flags should be returned to full staff on Monday, May 25 at noon.