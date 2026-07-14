Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of MI Firefighter, Sen. Graham

July 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, July 14, to honor the life and service of Fire Fighter Emily Barker, who passed away in the line of duty.



“Fire Fighter Emily Barker dedicated her life to protecting others, serving with courage and selflessness,” said Governor Whitmer. “Her sacrifice is a reminder of the extraordinary risks firefighters take every day to keep people and communities safe. Let’s honor this fallen hero and keep her family, friends, and fellow firefighters in our thoughts.”



Barker, originally from Clinton Township, Michigan, served as a part of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service Rifle Helitack crew. After discovering her passion for firefighting as a volunteer fire fighter while in college, Barker built a career battling wildfires across the country. On June 27th, Barker and two other firefighters tragically lost their lives while responding to the Knowles Fire in western Colorado.



In accordance with an order issued by President Donald Trump, Governor Gretchen Whitmer also has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately to honor and remember Senator Lindsey Graham.



“Senator Lindsey Graham served in the U.S. Senate for 23 years and dedicated his career to our country,” said Gov. Whitmer. “My condolences are with his family and the people of South Carolina.”



The State of Michigan remembers both Fire Fighter Emily Barker and Sen. Lindsey Graham by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.



To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.



Flags should be returned to full staff at 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 18.