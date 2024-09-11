Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags Lowered on Patriot Day

September 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 to honor and remember the heroes who lost their lives and those who sacrificed their lives for others, including first responders who showed bravery in responding to the attacks and aiding the victims.



“On Patriot Day, we remember those we lost in the terrorist attacks on 9/11, honor those who serve, and recommit ourselves to standing up for our values,” said Governor Whitmer. “I encourage all Michiganders to come together in a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. local time and participate in local community service or charitable giving. This day reminds us to cherish the fundamental, American values we all love—freedom and opportunity—and offers us an opportunity to build a brighter future where we stand together.”



“On Patriot Day, we come together as Michiganders to honor and remember the first responders, service members, and everyday Americans who stepped up for their fellow citizens on 9/11,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “They cared for the wounded, ran towards danger, and in many cases made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, let us take time to reflect on their courage and commitment and rededicate ourselves to honoring their memory.”



The State of Michigan remembers and honors the heroes who lost their lives and those who sacrificed their lives for others by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.



To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.



Flags should be returned to full staff on September 12, 2024.