Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags Lowered on Memorial Day

May 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 27 from sunrise until noon to honor Memorial Day and remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty.



“On Memorial Day, Michiganders come together to honor our nation’s fallen heroes,” said Governor Whitmer. “Those who serve in uniform are the best of us and put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and liberties. In Michigan, we are committed to supporting our military members and their families with the education, housing, and health benefits they have earned. Let’s have their backs and express our appreciation and thanks to the families who have lost loved ones.”



“We are grateful for the selflessness and sacrifice made by our nation’s fallen,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “As we honor these heroes, let us also extend our gratitude to the Soldiers, Airmen and families who continue to serve.”



The State of Michigan recognizes Memorial Day by lowering flags to half-staff from sunrise until noon. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.



To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered.