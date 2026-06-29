Gov. Whitmer: Orange Barrels to be Moved to Ease Travel During Fourth of July Holiday

June 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that starting Thursday afternoon, traffic restrictions will be removed on nearly 60 percent of MDOT's road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers over the Fourth of July weekend. With AAA estimating more than 2.6 million Michiganders traveling at least 50 miles or more from home this Fourth of July weekend, these adjustments are aimed at keeping traffic moving smoothly during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.



“As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday this Fourth of July, we want every Michigander to get where they’re going safely and with fewer delays,” said Governor Whitmer.



“That’s why we’re temporarily lifting lane restrictions and removing orange barrels along key routes across the state. But once the holiday weekend ends, we'll get right back to work fixing the damn roads. By the end of my administration, we will have fixed 26,500 lane miles of roads and almost 2,000 bridges, supporting tens of thousands of good-paying jobs.”



Beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and continuing until 6 a.m. Monday, July 6, 106 out of 179 MDOT projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most state road work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.



“Michigan is a beautiful place to live, work, and most importantly, travel,” said State Transportation Director, Bradley Wieferich. “We want you to get out and enjoy everything this state has to offer, but we need every driver to understand the responsibility they have behind the wheel, not just for themselves but everyone traveling our roadways. It takes a commitment from all of us to reduce distractions and travel at posted speeds, so we can all reach our destination safely.”



MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.



If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location. All closures are subject to change.



For the most up-to-date information on MDOT projects, go to the Mi Drive website linked below.