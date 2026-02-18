Gov. Whitmer: MSHDA Helped Record 6,000 Michiganders Become Homeowners in '25

February 18, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced the Michigan State Housing Development Authority helped more than 6,000 Michiganders become homeowners in 2025, the highest number in a calendar year since the agency’s creation in 1966. MSHDA provided over $1 billion in home mortgage and down payment assistance loans last year to 6,193 homebuyers, according to a release.



“Across Michigan, we’re building affordable housing and lowering costs so more Michiganders can raise their families in thriving, vibrant communities,” said Governor Whitmer. “Last year, we achieved our goal of building or rehabilitating 75,000 units of housing a full year early and set a new goal of 115,000 units. Our work to help 6,000 Michiganders find a home last year shows what we can achieve when we invest in people and strengthen the path to homeownership. It represents real momentum for families and communities across our state, and we’re going to keep building on it so everyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan.”



According to the governor's office, the surge in buyer interest underscores the growing need for affordable homeownership solutions and MSHDA’s role as a state and national leader in opening doors for first-time and underserved buyers.



“Crossing the $1 billion mark is remarkable, but it’s even more meaningful knowing 6,193 homebuyers and their families will be celebrating their own milestones in homes they worked hard to purchase--homes they trusted MSHDA to help them secure,” said MSHDA CEO and Executive Director Amy Hovey. “This is a landmark moment for our agency and for the state.”



The MSHDA Rate Relief Mortgage Program pilot, launched in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis, offered eligible buyers a full percentage point reduction in mortgage interest rates during a period of recent rate volatility. The First-Generation Down Payment Assistance pilot helped families purchase homes, and begin building intergenerational wealth, for the first time in their family’s history. While these pilots have ended, the increase to MSHDA’s maximum home purchase price continues to expand opportunity.



MSHDA emphasized this achievement is shared with its statewide network of lenders, realtors, and housing counselors who guide Michigan residents through the homebuying process every day.



“This milestone belongs to our partners just as much as it belongs to us,” said Tonya Coon, MSHDA Director of Homeownership. “Our lenders have championed these program updates on the ground, meeting with homebuyers, answering questions, preparing documents, and walking families through closings. Their hands-on dedication is a major factor in our ability to achieve this milestone.”



Mortgage 1, MSHDA’s top-producing lender for more than a decade, also celebrated the moment.



“Partnerships like this help us expand access to affordable homeownership across Michigan. We are proud to support programs that make the path to homeownership more accessible for families throughout the state,” said Dan Grzywacz, CMB, COE, Senior Vice President and Branch Manager, Mortgage 1 in Grand Rapids. “This collaboration reflects our strong commitment to responsible lending and sustainable homeownership in the communities we serve.”



MSHDA has broadened its reach to 80 of 83 counties and said it will continue to partner and widen opportunities through affordable homeownership for Michiganders who want to turn the dream of homeownership into a reality, according to Whitmer's office.



“Home ownership remains one of the strongest pathways to long-term economic security,” Hovey said. “This milestone shows what’s possible when we work together to remove barriers and empower Michigan families.”



More on homeownership through MSHDA is linked below.